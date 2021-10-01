Oxford man charged with Prentiss County truck theft

William Moore, Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal, Tupelo

Sep. 30—BOONEVILLE — A Lafayette County man has been arrested after being accused of stealing a pickup off the side of a Prentiss County road.

Prentiss County Sheriff's Office received a report on Monday, Sept. 27, that a 2005 GMC 2500 truck had been stolen off the side of County Road 6011 around noon.

Deputies and Investigators responded to the area and recovered the vehicle that afternoon.

Gregory Kyle Hall, 31, of Oxford, was charged with grand larceny. Justice Court Judge Trent Moore set Hall's bond at $5,000.

william.moore@djournal.com

