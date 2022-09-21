Oxford man charged with sexually assaulting child

Sep. 20—OXFORD — A Lafayette County man faces multiple felony charges for allegedly sexually assaulting a juvenile.

The family of the victim reported to the Lafayette County Sheriff's Office on Sept. 17 that the minor was being sexually assaulted by a friend of the family. Law enforcement officials immediately began an investigation into the claim.

Two days later, Lafayette County investigators formally charged Jessie Bernard Jones, 48, of Oxford, with one count of sexual battery of a child and one count of molesting — touching a child for lustful purposes. He was booked into the Lafayette County Detention Center Monday afternoon.

A Lafayette County Justice Court judge set bond at $100,000.

