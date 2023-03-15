Oxford man charged with threatening employer

Mar. 14—OXFORD — A Lafayette County man is facing felony charges after threatening his employer last week.

Oxford police were dispatched to the 1700 block of Anderson Road on Friday, March 10, for a disgruntled employee making threats towards their employer. After investigation, Derick Brown, 54, of Oxford, was arrested and charged with making of terroristic threats.

During his initial appearance, a Lafayette County Justice Court judge set his bond at $30,000.

