Oxford man charged with trailer theft

William Moore, Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal, Tupelo
·1 min read

Sep. 18—OXFORD — A Lafayette County man is facing felony charges after allegedly stealing a trailer

An individual filed a report with the Oxford Police Department that their trailer was stolen from behind the Ole Miss Rentals office on July 19. Surveillance video showed the suspect's vehicle. On Sept. 16, the same truck was seen Rockette's with the stolen trailer in tow.

Police say they identified Sheron Blackmon, 63, of Oxford, as the individual stealing the trailer. Blackmon was arrested for grand larceny and given a $5,000 bond by a Lafayette County Justice Court judge.

william.moore@djournal.com

