Oxford man facing child neglect charges

Dec. 22—OXFORD — A joint investigation by the Oxford Police Department and Child Protective Services ended with a Lafayette County man facing felony child neglect charges.

Authorities responded to a residence Dec. 7 and opened an investigation. The evidence gathered led police to the Dec. 15 arrest of Robert Harp, 24, of Oxford, charged with two counts of child endangerment.

During his initial appearance in Lafayette County Justice Court, bond was set at $10,000.

