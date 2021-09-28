Oxford men charged with car burglaries

Sep. 28—OXFORD — Two Lafayette County men were arrested Sunday in separate incidents after they were seen breaking into cars.

In the first case, Oxford police responded to a call of an auto burglary in progress at a business on South Lamar Boulevard Sept. 26. Officers responded to the scene and detained a suspect based off of the description provided by the eye witness.

Brent Hall, 42, of Oxford, was later arrested and charged with one count of auto burglary and another misdemeanor charge. He was carried to Lafayette County Detention Center without incident. During his initial court appearance, he received a $5,000 bond from a Lafayette County Justice Court judge.

The same day, officers responded to Falls Grove Drive for an auto burglary in progress. The eye witness provided a physical description of the suspect who had fled on foot. A male was located in the area matching the description of the suspect near a business on University Avenue.

During the investigation, it was discovered that Keontae Brannon, 19, of Oxford had the stolen property from the vehicle on his person. Officers then identified four other vehicles that had been burglarized in the area, as well.

Subsequently, Brannon was arrested and charged with five counts of auto burglary. His bond was set at $2,500.

william.moore@djournal.com