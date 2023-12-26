Oxford motorcyclist killed in crash in Quaddick State Forest in Connecticut

THOMPSON — A 22-year-old Oxford man died in a crash involving two dirt bikes in a Connecticut state forest during the holiday weekend.

Steven G. Zografos, 22, of Oxford was pronounced dead at the scene of the Saturday afternoon crash in Quaddick State Forest, according to the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.

Another man, 21, was also injured in the crash. He was flown by helicopter to a nearby hospital. His name and the extent of his injuries are not being released.

Environmental Conservation police and the Connecticut State Police responded to the state forest around 4 p.m.

Kelly Porter — whose son, Hunter, was a friend of the victim — posted a GoFundMe account for the victim’s family.

On the post, Porter said Zografos was loved by many and had an “infectious” smile.

The crash remains under investigation.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Oxford motorcyclist Steven Zografos killed in crash in Conn. state forest