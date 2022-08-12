Oxford moving company owner charged with embezzlement now in custody, police say

A man accused of embezzling money using the moving service he owns has turned himself in to police.

Vlad Ladygin, the owner of Spyder Moving Services in Oxford, Miss., turned himself in to the Oxford Police, according to Police Chief Jeff McCutcheon.

Ladygin was previously on the run, charged with two counts of embezzlement under contract.

The company allegedly stole over 30 customers’ property and hid it in the company’s storage facilities.

Police said the charges could go federal because the company appears to have moved belongings of Ole Miss students across state lines, hid the property in storage units, and forced students to pay more than three times the original cost to get them out of storage.

Police said some students who had a contract to be moved for $500 wound up paying $1700.

Charles Joiner, 54, an employee of the company, has also been charged with accessory to embezzlement under contract.

The Better Business Bureau has received 28 complaints about the company in the last three years. Nine of those were filed in the last year.

