Oxford moving company under investigation; two men accused of embezzlement

The case against an Oxford, Mississippi, moving company accused of stealing customers’ items could soon go federal, according to Oxford police.

Spyder Moving Services is at the center of the investigation after allegedly taking over 30 people’s property for a ride.

One man who didn’t want to go on camera showed up at the office Wednesday, concerned because he had just hired the company and used his credit card to pay in advance.

Oxford Police say Spyder Moving Company owner Vlad Ladygin is on the run. He is wanted for two counts of embezzlement under contract.

Police have charged 54-year-old Charles Joiner of Oxford, who worked for the company, with accessory to embezzlement under contract.

The charges come after police say they recovered stolen property from the company’s storage facilities.

But more significant than that, police say the charges could go federal because the company appears to have moved belongings of Ole Miss students across state lines and then hid their belongings in storage units and forced them to pay more than three times the original cost to get them out of storage.

Police say some students who had a contract to be moved for $500 wound up paying $1700.

“It’s wrong because most students from Oxford, we are just students, and taking funds from people is wrong, and it’s not how you handle business,” Denesha Pride said.

Pride graduated from Ole Miss in 2019. She told FOX13 that she hired Spyder Moving then to move her to Batesville. She called the experience a nightmare, saying the company intentionally took the long route and was slow about things because they were getting paid by the hour. She claims she agreed to pay $250 for the move.

“They took a long time moving it to my apartment and getting into my apartment and getting to my apartment. They overcharged me, and it was over $700,” she said.

Pride said that she has since filed a complaint with the Better Business Bureau, which has gotten 28 complaints about the company in the last three years. Nine of those were filed in the last year.

According to the Better Business Burea, Spyder Moving Services has an F rating due to a pattern of complaints.

