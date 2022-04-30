Oxford murder suspect held on $1 million bond

Apr. 29—OXFORD — An apparent domestic violence situation early Friday morning in Oxford ended with a woman being fatally shot and a man facing a murder charge.

According to Lt. Hildon Sessums, Oxford police responded to the 600 block of Saddle Creek Drive around 1 a.m. on April 29 after a neighbor called 911 and reported they heard yelling and then gunshots. The responding officers found Greteva Nicole Frierson, 29, of Oxford, suffering from a fatal gunshot wound.

Officers quickly learned the identity of the suspected shooter and found him in the 400 block of Saddle Creek Drive. Justin Maurice Morris, 33, of Oxford, was taken into custody without incident.

Morris was arrested and later charged with murder. During his initial appearance in Lafayette County Court, a judge set his bond at $1 million.

Authorities said that while the investigation is still in the early stages, it appears to be domestic violence in nature.

"This is a senseless tragedy and our hearts go out to the children, family, and friends of Miss Frierson," said Police Chief Jeff McCutchen.

Police ask anyone who has any information about what happened to call OPD at 662-232-2400 or Crime Stoppers at 662-234-8799.

william.moore@djournal.com