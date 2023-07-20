Oxford murder suspect is returned to Alabama

Jul. 20—The suspect in an Oxford homicide that happened earlier this year has been extradited back to the state after a lengthy communication with the "governor's warrant," officials say.

Kyle Thomas Krieger, 29, was developed as a suspect early in police investigation for the death of his mother, Pamela Grey Williams, 67, according to Oxford police Sgt. Scott Glanze.

Krieger fled the scene of the incident at the 300 block of Williams Street in Oxford, and later fought extradition back to the state while in police custody in Panhandle, Texas.

Krieger arrived at the Calhoun County Jail late Wednesday night. He has a preliminary hearing date set for Aug. 21 at 1:30 p.m.

Police first became involved in the case when a welfare check was conducted on the home May 18, when officers who peered into the Williams' residence could see the woman and what appeared to be blood through the window, Glanze told The Anniston Star.

When officers made entry, Williams was found dead. Police stated earlier this year that after further investigation they believed it to be as a result of a domestic dispute. Williams' remains was sent to the Alabama Department of Forensics Science for a full autopsy, but that report has not come back yet and police have not stated her cause of death, Glanze said.

More information on this case will be reported as it becomes available.

