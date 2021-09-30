Oxford Nanopore surges 45% in rare London biotech listing

FILE PHOTO: A COVID-19 self-test kit is used by a teacher in Milton Keynes
Yadarisa Shabong
·2 min read

By Yadarisa Shabong

(Reuters) -Oxford Nanopore Technologies soared 45% in its market debut on Thursday, marking London's biggest biotech listing in recent years and valuing the firm at almost 5 billion pounds ($6.84 billion).

The company specialises in DNA sequencing and provides rapid COVID-19 tests.

The London Stock Exchange (LSE) has enjoyed a strong run of IPOs this year yet biotech firms have traditionally opted to list in New York over London, or have listed on the LSE's junior AIM bourse rather than the main market.

"We went through a thorough and rigorous process and went for London," CEO Gordon Sanghera told journalists this month. "For many, many reasons is the right place to float, and some of the government moves are encouraging."

Oxford Nanopore is the LSE's first major biotech listing since 2014 when allergy specialist Circassia went public and fetched a valuation of 581 million pounds, according to Reuters Breakingviews.

"This will be seen as a vote of confidence for the London Stock Exchange as a worthy launch pad for both tech and pharmaceutical companies, particularly given the NASDAQ's dominance in this space," Hargreaves Lansdown analyst Susannah Streeter said in an email.

The company reached a value of about 4.95 billion pounds at the session's high after opening 28% above their initial public offering (IPO) price of 425 pence.

Oxford Nanopore, whose stated vision is to enable the "analysis of any living thing, by anyone, anywhere," sells a range of devices for DNA and RNA sequencing - an essential tool in medicine, biology and forensics.

More recently, the company has sold technology for genome sequencing of the novel coronavirus that helps identify variants, besides providing rapid COVID-19 tests to Britain's national health services.

"The company has really hit a sweet spot since it makes devices to sequence COVID variants, and it's in a sector that will only become more important, attract more attention and more investment over the coming years," Markets.com analyst Neil Wilson said.

Oxford Nanopore sold 524 million pounds worth of shares in the IPO. It had set its issue price towards the upper end of an earlier range.

It issued 82.4 million new shares, raising 350 million pounds, while existing shareholders sold 41 million shares, it said in a statement.

($1 = 0.7311 pounds)

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong and Aditi Sebastian in Bengaluru, Abhinav Ramnarayan in London; editing by Sachin Ravikumar and Jason Neely)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Woman charged with murder of husband after going on TV begging for help finding killer

    Woman allegedly pretended she was being sexually and physically abused by her husband to provoke her boyfriend into killing him

  • Time to Go Bottom Fishing? These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Are on Sale

    Rising Treasury bond yields around the world fueled a sell-off on Wall Street this week, as investors start to worry that stocks may be priced too high. The shift in the market comes as the Federal Reserve gives hints that it may switch from its current ultra-low rate policy to gradual rate increases as early as next year. Such a move will boost bond yields, a development that typically comes at the expense of stocks. In addition to worries about the Fed’s rate policy, markets are also dealing w

  • 3 Stocks I'm Never Selling

    There's one really easy way to improve your investing returns -- lengthen your holding period for the stocks of great businesses. Warren Buffett has long maintained that his "favorite holding period is forever." Of course, even Buffett sells some of his stocks occasionally.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 7%; Jefferies Says ‘Buy’

    After a full year of market gains, markets are getting a bit nervous. Inflation is up, US job openings are exceeding the number of unemployed by record amount, and the pile-up of container ships on the West Coast is a continuing reminder that supply chains have not yet recovered from the pandemic disruptions. Taking the measure of current conditions, Jefferies’ global equity strategist Sean Darby lays out the worst case scenario: “…if breakeven inflation expectations were to fall, narrowing real

  • 1 No-Brainer Stock With 97% Upside, According to Wall Street

    During an age where we can browse the internet on our refrigerators, semiconductors have become the single most important manufacturing component in a growing number of industries. The supply constraints have caused prices to rise materially, and major automakers expect that to continue well into 2022. The semiconductor shortage spells opportunity for semiconductor-service powerhouse Cohu (NASDAQ: COHU), which is already delivering soaring growth.

  • Early Facebook Investor Says These 3 FAANG Names Will Outperform Because Of Next-Gen Tech

    Jim Breyer, founder and CEO of Breyer Capital, would be a buyer of mega cap tech on pullbacks because he expects most of the FAANG stocks to lead the way in terms of next generation technology, he said Tuesday on CNBC's "TechCheck." Breyer told CNBC he has been buying Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) over the last two years during pullbacks. "For the last two years, when the mega-cap tech stocks sold off significantly, I'm a

  • 4 Stocks Expected to Increase Sales 25,750% to 2,970,000% in 5 Years

    High-growth stocks have dominated Wall Street for more than a decade -- and with good reason. According to Wall Street's consensus estimates, these four stocks are forecast to increase sales by 25,750% to as much as 2,970,000% (that's nearly 3 million percent) over the next five years. A clinical-stage biotech stock angling for its first approved therapy is a perfect example of a business that could grow from a relatively small amount of non-recurring revenue to a considerably larger sum of recurring sales.

  • This Growth Stock Could Produce 10X Returns

    Over the next month, would you rather receive $10,000 each day, or have $0.01 that doubles on a daily basis? In the first scenario, you end up with $300,000 -- that sounds pretty good. But if you start with $0.

  • General Electric (GE) Wins $28.7M Deal From EWA, Launches Product

    General Electric (GE) secures a deal from EWA to provide its Grid Software for the modernization of electricity and water networks in Bahrain. The company launches Definium Tempo.

  • Permian roundup: ConocoPhillips reportedly offering acreage for $500M

    When ConocoPhillips announced its plan to buy Shell's Permian business for $9.5 billion, the company said it would sell off $4 billion-$5 billion of other assets in the next two years. Here's the latest on that process plus more news from the Permian Basin.

  • The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Union Pacific, Norfolk Southern Corp, CSX Corp, Kansas City Southern and Canadian Pacific Railway

    The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Union Pacific, Norfolk Southern Corp, CSX Corp, Kansas City Southern and Canadian Pacific Railway

  • 3 Vanguard ETFs I'm Buying if the Stock Market Crashes

    Nobody knows whether the market will crash. But if it does, I'm stocking up on these investments.

  • 3 Must-Have Fidelity Mutual Funds for Spectacular Returns

    Below we share with you three top-ranked Fidelity mutual funds. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

  • Who is Adjusting their DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Stake, Because of the M&A Bid

    DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) is having a volatile few months and the stock is currently down 20.79% from six months ago. It seems that the company is still establishing its business and would be hard to find a fundamental baseline. Sometimes, looking at large trading activity is more informative, especially for younger companies. That is why, we will review which large players are optimistic for the stock and get a better indication of the potential for DraftKings.

  • Exclusive-Afghan central bank drained dollar stockpile before Kabul fell - document

    The Afghan central bank ran down most of its U.S. dollar cash reserves in the weeks before the Taliban took control of the country, according to an assessment prepared for Afghanistan's international donors, exacerbating the current economic crisis. The confidential, two-page brief, written early this month by senior international economic officials for institutions including the World Bank and International Monetary Fund, said the country's severe cash shortage began before the Taliban took control of Kabul. It criticised how the central bank's former leadership handled the crisis in the months before the Taliban's conquest, including decisions to auction unusually large amounts of U.S. dollars and move money from Kabul to provincial branches.

  • 5 Top High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Heading Into Q4

    From the rise in bond yields, budget slowdown and dent in consumer confidence, things are looking volatile for stocks heading into Q4. This calls for investing in dividend stocks like Chemours (CC) & Hanesbrands (HBI).

  • 3 Tech Stocks That Could Triple in 5 Years

    Albert Einstein is widely credited for calling compound interest the most powerful force in the universe, and it's easy to see why. Building on that idea, we asked three Motley Fool contributors to pick tech stocks that could grow threefold over the next five years. Keep reading to see why CarParts.com (NASDAQ: PRTS), CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD), and Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) made the list.

  • 3 Reasons the Stock Market Will Keep Falling

    Bond yields are likely to keep on rising, given that the Fed plans to scale back its purchases, while analysts are less upbeat about corporate profits.

  • Amplitude valued at $5 billion after shares jump in Nasdaq debut

    (Reuters) -Shares of Amplitude Inc opened nearly 43% above their reference price in their Nasdaq debut on Tuesday, notching up a valuation of about $5 billion for the Benchmark-backed analytics company. San Francisco-based Amplitude, which confidentially filed for a direct listing in July, was valued at $4 billion after raising $150 million from Sequoia Capital and Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC in June. Amplitude provides data analytics tools that enable companies to optimize their products.

  • Dollar Tree, known for its $1 deals, is raising prices to cope with rising shipping costs and inflation

    CEO Michael Witynski suggested Tuesday that some prices could rise $1.25 or $1.50 in certain Dollar Tree stores, without giving more details.