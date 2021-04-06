Oxford pauses dosing in trial of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in children, teenagers: WSJ

The spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Dublin
·1 min read

(Reuters) - The University of Oxford has paused administering doses of the COVID-19 vaccine it developed with AstraZeneca PLC in a small U.K. study to test the shot in children and teenagers, pending further information about rare blood-clotting issues in adults who have received it, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.

An Oxford spokesman told the Journal that no safety issues have arisen in the trial itself, but broader concerns about rare clotting problems in adults have triggered further regulatory reviews in the U.K. and Europe to investigate any potential link with the vaccine.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris Reese)

