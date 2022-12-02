Oxford PD makes arrest in Piedmont Ave. shooting that injured 6

Dec. 1—OXFORD — Police say they've made an arrest in connection with the Oct. 22 shooting that injured six people — an 18-month-old child among them — at a gathering on Piedmont Avenue.

Mario Demeatris Harris of Oxford faces four counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and was held in the Granville County Jail pending a $1 million secured bond, Oxford police said.

They added that their investigation of the incident is continuing.

Harris also faces charges of possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver cocaine and possession of heroin that police said arise in connection with an incident that occurred on Nov. 6.

The arrest is the first Oxford police have reported in the Piedmont Avenue shooting, which marred what was supposed to have been a community "celebration of life" for Curtis Leroy White Jr., 43, who died in a October traffic accident.

About 100 people were present when gunfire broke out at about 9:30 p.m. Early reports indicated that 50 or more shots were fired, and Police Chief Pat Ford has said it "was just random as far as who was hit."

At least a couple of the victims, including the 18-month-old, suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

Ford couldn't be reached Monday for additional comment on the arrest or the status of the investigation.

N.C. Department of Public Safety records indicate that Harris, 32, is a convicted felon who's been in prison on three separate occasions.

His record includes a 2004 conviction on a charge of robbery with a dangerous weapon that put him behind bars for more than three years.

He returned to prison for a little over three months in 2017 after being convicted of speeding to elude arrest and assault on an officer. And in 2020, he went back in for another five months after convictions on charges of larceny, speeding to elude arrest and providing weapons, narcotics or alcohol to an inmate.

