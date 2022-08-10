Oxford police accuse two men of embezzlement

Kate Bieri
·1 min read

Oxford police have one man in custody and are searching for another in connection with an embezzlement case.

Investigators say there was a “lengthy” criminal investigation into Spyder Moving Services.

On Sunday, police say they discovered property belonging to at least seven victims in various storage units across Pontotoc and Oxford.

Officers arrested 54-year-old Charles Joiner at the business on West Oxford Loop and charged him with Accessory to Embezzlement Under Contract.

Police say 26-year-old Vladyslav “Vlad” Ladygin is wanted for two counts of Embezzlement Under Contract.

If you have seen him, please call 662-232-2400.

