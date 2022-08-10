Oxford police accuse two men of embezzlement

Oxford police have one man in custody and are searching for another in connection with an embezzlement case.

Investigators say there was a “lengthy” criminal investigation into Spyder Moving Services.

On Sunday, police say they discovered property belonging to at least seven victims in various storage units across Pontotoc and Oxford.

Officers arrested 54-year-old Charles Joiner at the business on West Oxford Loop and charged him with Accessory to Embezzlement Under Contract.

Police say 26-year-old Vladyslav “Vlad” Ladygin is wanted for two counts of Embezzlement Under Contract.

If you have seen him, please call 662-232-2400.

