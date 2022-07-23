Oxford police make arrest in connection with missing Ole Miss student

Jul. 23—TUPELO — Oxford police say they have made an arrest in connection with the disappearance of a missing Ole Miss student.

Sheldon Timothy Herrington Jr., 22, of Grenda has been charged with murder in connection with the July 8 disappearnance of Jimmie "Jay" Lee, the Oxford Police Department announced on Friday.

According to a release from the police department, investigators have yet to locate Lee's body.

As of Friday afternoon, Herrington was being held without bond.

"This is still an ongoing investigation and updates will be given at a later date," the release reads.

Lee was last seen leaving the Campus Walk Apartments on July 8 at 5:58 a.m. His black 2014 Ford Fusion was towed from the Molly Barry Trails apartment complex Friday afternoon. Officials believe Lee may have been visiting someone at the apartment complex at the time of his disappearance. The car was taken to the state crime lab in Jackson for processing.

On July 14, Oxford police released a recording featuring Lee's father, Jimmie, pleading with the public for help in finding his missing son.

Lee is a Jackson native and public policy major. He's a graduate of Murrah High School.