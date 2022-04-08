Oxford police arrest four in home invasion

Apr. 7—OXFORD — The Oxford Police Department have arrested four north Mississippi men in connection with a home invasion.

Police were called to the 100 block of Creekmore Boulevard in west Oxford on April 3 for a disturbance. Because the officers were able to arrive quickly, all four suspects were apprehended within minutes of the call.

Joshua Handy, 22, of Myrtle; Marquis Handy, 26, of Oxford; Markevius Owten, 22, of Oxford; and Nickolus Taper, 21, of Sardis; were all taken into custody and each charged with conspiracy to commit a crime and burglary/home invasion.

During their initial appearances in Lafayette County Justice Court, their bonds were set at $35,000 apiece. Owten was already free on bond for a previous felony charge. That bond was revoked.

william.moore@djournal.com