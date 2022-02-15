Oxford police charge Tupelo woman with bicycle theft

Feb. 14—OXFORD — A Lee County woman is facing multiple felony charges after she reportedly stole a pair of bicycles.

The victim walked into the Oxford Police Department Oct. 25, 2021, to report that two bicycles had been stolen. Following an investigation, Ashley Horton, 37, of Tupelo, was charged with two counts of grand larceny.

She was taken into custody Feb. 10 and carried before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge for an initial bond hearing. Bond was set at $20,000.

