Oxford Police Department investigates suspected gang gunfire

May 30—Oxford police are investigating reports of two groups of "wanna-be gang members" from two other cities firing multiple shots Saturday around 9:10 p.m. on McCullers Lane in front of Oxford Lake.

Police Chief Bill Partridge, in a Sunday evening social post, warned those who might have been involved in the incident they would be "located, arrested and prosecuted to the fullest for your gun crime."

"This was a complete disregard for the public safety of the citizens and visitors to our city," Partridge stated in his posting. "I want to make this as clear as possible — we will not tolerate stupidity spilling over into our city."

Partridge warned those who might be involved in such activities they should "think very hard about coming to Oxford to dispute your petty differences."

"Understand, if you point a gun at law enforcement, expect to be shot," Partridge said. "You are not a victim of anything except your own asininity."