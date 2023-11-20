Oxford: Police investigate St Clements churchyard rape

Detectives are investigating the rape of a woman in a churchyard.

Thames Valley Police said the 20-year-old woman reported she had been attacked by a man in the grounds of St Clements Church, Marston Road, Oxford.

She had been walking from St Clements Street in the city centre between 03:00 and 03:30 GMT on Sunday.

The man then took her into the grounds of the church where he carried out the attack, police said.

The force is urging people who left the Half Moon pub and may have seen or spoken to a man and woman outside Taylor's Estate Agents to come forward.

It is also seeking drivers with dashcam footage and any witnesses who were in the St Clements Street area, or near the church, at the time to get in touch.

The woman is being supported by specially trained officers.

