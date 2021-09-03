Oxford police looking for stabbing suspect

Sep. 3—OXFORD — Authorities are searching for a man who walked into a Market District home and stabbed the resident early Tuesday morning.

The Oxford Police Department said a white male entered a house in the Market District off of Garfield Avenue on Aug. 30 around 1:15 a.m. The suspect walked into the house, stabbed the resident and fled the scene before officers could arrive. The resident was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and was later released.

The suspect is described as a white male, around 5 feet 7 inches tall with a weight of around 140 pounds. He has blondish, brown hair and was last seen wearing a powder blue polo shirt with khaki shorts and a tan hat.

Anyone with information on this crime, the suspect's identity or whereabouts, or has a security camera/Ring doorbell camera in the area, is asked to call OPD at 662-232-2400.

