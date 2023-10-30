Oxford: Probe over petrol can thrown into mosque car park

A petrol can thrown into the car park of a mosque is being treated as a potential hate crime, police have said.

Thames Valley Police said the empty red petrol can was hurled over a wall into the Oxford Mosque and Islamic Cultural Society on Saturday morning.

It was thrown from near the main entrance by a cyclist who is believed to have ridden from Cowley Road.

The petrol can had writing on it that "may be related to the ongoing conflict in Israel and Gaza", police said.

In a statement posted on social media, the mosque said it believed the attack was due to "us showing our unwavering support for the innocent people of Palestine by displaying Palestinian flags around our mosque."

Det Insp James Holden-White said: "We are working with the mosque and local community to reassure them of their safety following this unacceptable incident, as well as conducting further patrols in the area.

"We take all reports of hate crime seriously as we know that they have a devastating impact on individual victims and targeted communities.

"Islamophobia, anti-Semitism and all other racial and faith-based discrimination will not be tolerated in any form."

The force added the cyclist was seen riding off towards Cowley Road. No-one was injured.

Witnesses and anyone with information are being urged to come forward.

