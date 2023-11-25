Oxford’s road ‘havoc’ prompts new grassroots political party

Dr Anne Gwinnett, party chair, at the launch of the Independent Oxford Alliance - Independent Oxford Alliance

A new independent political party has been launched in Oxford amid a growing sense that local democracy is failing because of concerns that councillors from traditional parties are not listening to constituents.

The Independent Oxford Alliance (IOA) was launched in the county last week in response to the numerous low-traffic neighbourhoods (LTNs) blamed for causing gridlock on the city’s roads.

Dr Anne Gwinnett, the chairwoman of the newly registered party, said independent candidates, including those who have stood in the past, as well as people entirely new to local politics, will stand on local issues and not national party agendas or the wishes of lobby groups.

“We’ve come to the conclusion that the only way we can change things given that the councils are not listening to residents is to actually change things from within.”

In a statement, the party added: “The last straw for many residents has been the disastrous local transport policies imposed on Oxford and the rigged consultations to justify them.

“IOA believes it is wrong for councils to deliberately cause congestion with LTNs and effectively tax all but the wealthy out of their cars with emission zones and parking charges.

“IOA councillors will challenge and undo these policies. They will listen to what local residents and businesses believe needs to be done to improve the city’s transport system for all.”

Other issues the party plans to tackle are the “severe shortage” of affordable housing, improving access to caring services and understanding the needs of local businesses.

The statement added: “IOA candidates will take seriously the need to work with community groups and businesses rather than talk over them on all issues.”

Oxfordshire has seen the issues surrounding LTNs divide many of its communities. LTNs were introduced in east Oxford in May 2022, prompting protests with bollards run over, burned and stolen.

They have also been blamed for increasing ambulance response times. However, some living inside the roads closed to through traffic have praised the schemes for improving their living environment.

Last year, LTNs at three sites were made permanent following an 18-month trial. And, last month, three more were made permanent despite widespread protests.

Three of the county’s bus companies have told an Oxfordshire County Council LTN consultation that “only the most physically infirm” would now consider taking “exasperatingly” slow journeys on public transport after the network of LTNs caused “chronic” gridlock on some main boundary roads.

Meanwhile, Magdalen College School, a public school in the city, claimed gridlock caused by LTNs had reduced the number of sports trips pupils attend and forced some teachers to resign because they cannot bear being stuck in traffic, making commutes unbearable.

‘Symptom of bigger disease’

Dr Gwinnett said: “The continued rollout of LTNs is a symptom of the bigger disease which is affecting Oxfordshire’s public health and wellbeing.

“There is a lot of evidence that LTNs are causing havoc but the council is carrying on regardless.

“But, we are not an anti-LTN party. We are a pro-democracy party which wants the people’s voice to be heard.”

More than 150 people attended the party’s launch last Tuesday. Asked who they would be targeting to secure key seats, Dr Gwinnett said they were particularly keen to encourage those who feel “fed up” and disenfranchised to support them.

“Voter turnout at local elections is low,” she continued. “People feel that however they vote it makes no difference because nothing changes.

“We want to get the message out there that there is now a viable alternative party to mainstream parties that two the party line.”

Next year will see elections for seats on the Oxford City Council. The city saw 10 Labour councillors resign from the party over its stance on the Israel and Palestine war, meaning that while Labour has 22 out of 48 seats it is no longer in overall control.

On Oxford County Council the Lib Dems and Greens form the current administration.

It is hoped that new traffic filters will help to alleviate congestion, showing that councillors are listening to local people’s concerns.

Oxford City Council and Oxford County Council have both been contacted for comment.

