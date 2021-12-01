Oxford school officials met with suspect day before, day of shooting to discuss behavior

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Lily Altavena and Dave Boucher, Detroit Free Press
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Oxford High School officials met with the 15-year-old suspected of killing four students and wounding seven others the day before and the morning of the shooting to discuss his behavior, Oakland County Sherriff Michael Bouchard confirmed Wednesday.

The sheriff's office said it was unaware of these meetings or any concerning behavior by the suspected shooter until after the shooting.

"We have since learned that the schools did have contact with the student the day before and the day of the shooting for behavior in the classroom that they felt was concerning," Bouchard said during a news conference.

"In fact, the parents were brought in the morning of the shooting and had a face-to-face meeting with the school. The content of that meeting obviously is part of the investigation."

An Oakland County Sheriff sits outside of Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich. on Dec. 1, 2021.
An Oakland County Sheriff sits outside of Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich. on Dec. 1, 2021.

More: Oxford teen arraigned in shooting of fellow students, teacher

More: Community gathers to pray for peace in wake of Oxford High School shooting

Ethan Crumbley faces a slew of criminal charges, including four counts of first-degree murder. The sheriff repeatedly declined to provide additional information about the behavior discussed during that meeting.

Before the two meetings, Bouchard said there was nothing in Crumbley's file indicating any evidence of concerning behavior.

Multiple family members and students have told the Free Press that rumors had swirled in the days and weeks before Nov. 30. A school district spokesperson did not respond to questions about whether school administrators knew about possible threats before the shooting.

Bouchard said Crumbley never left school after the meeting with his parents and administrators. That meeting occurred a little after 10 a.m., Bouchard said; the shooting happened a few minutes before 1 p.m.

Stephen Cumbey, whose two sons attend Oxford High, wrote in a Facebook message to the Free Press that parents received two letters in November about possible threats to student safety. Parents were told, he said, that those threats weren't connected to Tuesday's shooting. Bouchard reiterated this Wednesday during the news conference.

Cumbey's son Zander is a junior and his son Nolan is a freshman. The freshman and his biology classmates were two classrooms down the hall waiting for class to start, Cumbey said. They immediately barricaded themselves in their classroom.

"My sons said they'd seen some things on social media, but that neither one of them took them seriously," he wrote. "They figured since the school wasn't saying anything, they didn't need to worry about it."

Asked whether the school should have told law enforcement about Crumbley's behavior, Bouchard declined to get into specifics but said it is part of the investigation.

"We always prefer to err on the side of too much rather than too little," Bouchard said.

In theory, the school district could be liable in a civil lawsuit, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel told the Free Press.

"Depending on the facts as they unfold, I'm sure that the school district is probably legitimately concerned about lawsuits at this point," Nessel said in a phone interivew.

"Could there be viable lawsuits if some of this evidence unfolds in a way where it became clear that school officials knew of a threat that this young man posed, but did nothing to contain the threat? If that's true, I would expect to see lawsuits and I would expect that there would be the potential finding by a court of liability."

Students, parents had heard of threats

Courtney Hall, 16, said safety concerns factored in her decision to spend her junior year virtual, and she was not on campus when the shooting occurred.

In the weeks and days leading up to the shooting, Hall said her in-person school friends witnessed a troubling incident involved a severed deer head: someone vandalized the school using red paint, climbed on to the building's roof and threw the animal's head into an otherwise inaccessible courtyard, according to the school. Law enforcement later said the incident was unrelated to the shooting, but safety felt tenuous, Hall said.

"For the protection of us, they should be doing sweeps through the school at the beginning of the day to make sure there's nothing harming us or worrying us," she said. "And they didn't do that."

More: Oxford High School shooting video 'absolutely cold-hearted,' sheriff says

More: Sheriff: Oxford High School shooting suspect used gun dad bought on Black Friday

Someone posted photos of the gun allegedly used at Oxford High School and targets on social media in the days leading up to Tuesday's shooting.

Bouchard confirmed the suspect appeared to make an online post with an image of the gun used, but the sheriff repeatedly stressed his office was not aware of any credible threats of violence ahead of the shooting.

He did confirm the school employs private security, in addition to a school resource officer. There were at least one or two private security officers at the school at the time of the shooting, Bouchard said.

The sheriff's office is still trying to discern a motive, Bouchard said. The school's coordinator of anti-bullying programs said there was no information Crumbley was bullied ahead of the shooting.

"There is nothing that he could have faced that would warrant the senseless, absolutely brutal violence on other kids," Bouchard said.

Expert: Threat assessment teams could help

Lisa Kovach, an educational psychology professor at the University of Toledo and director of the Center for Education in Mass Violence and Suicide, said schools should put together threat assessment teams — teams of educators and mental health professionals working to spot students in crisis who may pose a threat to school safety.

"Any concerns brought to them should be documented and thoroughly investigated because we know that there are some some signs, there are some patterns," she said.

Threat assessment teams in schools may sometimes walk a delicate line with the students they assess, who could feel targeted by the attention. But Kovach argues that it is more effective in stopping threats and getting students the mental health attention they might need.

"We need to try to establish: Does the individual have access to weapons? Do they know how to use these weapons? That is huge, absolutely huge," she said.

Contact Lily Altavena: laltavena@freepress.com or follow her on Twitter @LilyAlta.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Oxford school officials met with suspect before shooting

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Suspect in Michigan shooting charged with terrorism and first-degree murder

    Suspect in Michigan shooting charged with terrorism and first-degree murder

  • EXPLAINER: Michigan shooting suspect charged with terrorism

    Michigan prosecutors on Wednesday charged a teen with terrorism in a deadly mass shooting at his high school, a novel approach made possible by a law enacted after the 9/11 attacks nearly 20 years ago. The state's 2002 anti-terrorism law defines a terroristic act as one intended to intimidate or coerce a civilian population or to affect the conduct of a government through intimidation or coercion. Ethan Crumbley, 15, also was charged with first-degree murder, assault with intent to commit murder and gun crimes in Tuesday's attack at Oxford High School.

  • Parents Of Michigan School Shooting Suspect May Also Be Charged: Prosecutor

    “Owning a gun means securing it properly and locking it and keeping the ammunition separate,” Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald said.

  • Authorities: Student kills 3, wounds 6 at Michigan school

    A 15-year-old sophomore opened fire at his Michigan high school on Tuesday, killing three students and wounding six other people, including a teacher, authorities said.

  • 4 Students, Ages 14 To 17, Were Killed And 7 Others Injured In A Shooting At A Michigan High School

    Within five minutes of the first 911 call, authorities arrested a 15-year-old sophomore, who has been charged with terrorism and murder.View Entire Post ›

  • In update to Oxford High shooting, sheriff says students may have been even more at risk

    Oakland County Sheriff MIchael Bouchard is expected to provide an update at 3 p.m. Wednesday into the Oxford High School shooting Tuesday.

  • Clarksville Police: Gateway Credit Union robbed, suspect at large

    Clarksville Police are investigating the armed robbery of a local credit union Wednesday afternoon.

  • Michigan suspect recorded video about killing students night before shooting, officials say

    ROCHESTER HILLS, Michigan —Authorities investigating a shooting that left four high school students dead in Michigan found videos on the accused gunman’s phone

  • Sheriff: gun bought 4 days before school shooting

    Oakland County, Michigan Sheriff Michael Bouchard says the gun used in a school shooting on Tuesday was purchased by the suspect's father on November 26th. Three people were killed and eight wounded in Oxford, Michigan. The suspect is in custody. (Dec. 1)

  • The One Crisis Where Biden Is Getting High Marks

    Reuters/Jonathan ErnstPresident Joe Biden was elected on the promise of bringing competent leadership to the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. But the new administration inherited more mismanaged public health emergencies than just COVID-19—from opioids and mental health to gun violence and vaccine disinformation.As the HIV/AIDS epidemic enters its fifth decade this year, however, it is Biden’s handling of that crisis that has earned him greatest credit among public health advocates and re

  • Patriots coaching staff calls Bills defense ‘best group’ they’ve faced all year

    Bill Belichick & the #Patriots know the #Bills have a good defense:

  • 2022’s Most Hotly Anticipated Movies and TV Shows, From ‘The Batman’ to a ‘Game of Thrones’ Prequel

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily BeastIn some ways, 2021 proved more trying than 2020, as the promise of a new, less deranged president and coronavirus vaccines were cruelly drowned out by an assault on the U.S. Capitol, the right-wing/libertarian COVID disinfo machine (amplified by schismatic platforms like Facebook), dangerous variants, and extreme weather.Films and television shows provided a brief respite from the unrelenting noise.We got lost in tales of headless knights and

  • GOP targets Wisconsin elections system, nonpartisan director

    Wisconsin Republicans are working to discredit the bipartisan system they created to run elections in the state after President Joe Biden narrowly won last year's presidential race, making the political battleground the latest front in the national push by the GOP to exert more control over elections. Wednesday will bring a flurry of election-related developments in the state, with both the Wisconsin Elections Commission and a partisan legislative panel dissecting the 2020 presidential election. At the same time, Republican lawmakers are continuing to attack the state’s well-regarded election administrator in a pressure campaign to have her resign, an apparent attempt to install a GOP partisan in the position ahead of next year's midterm elections.

  • Ex-officials voice deep concerns over new Pentagon UFO unit

    The Pentagon office recently tasked with assessing U.S. military encounters with UFOs is woefully ill-equipped and improperly staffed to tackle its new mission.

  • Scientists claim big advance in using DNA to store data

    Scientists say they have made a major step forward in storing information in molecules of DNA.

  • Fossil footprints puzzle scientists: Bear or ancient human?

    Prehistoric footprints that have puzzled scientists since the 1970s are getting a second look: Were they left by extinct animals or by human ancestors? When famed paleontologist Mary Leakey first uncovered the footprints in Tanzania 40 years ago, the evidence was ambiguous. Leakey focused her attention instead on other fossil footprints that could be more clearly linked to early humans.

  • Cyclist deaths soar on rural roads in England

    The number of cyclists being killed on rural English roads rose sharply over the last year.

  • Omicron 'blaming' shows persistence of racism in healthcare -advocate

    The persistence of racism is evident once again with the "blaming and shaming" of African nations for the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, health advocate Dr. Joia Crear-Perry said on Wednesday. Speaking at a Reuters Next panel on racial disparities in Black maternal healthcare, Crear-Perry said the medical profession in the United States needed to stop resorting to racist tropes and start truth-telling. "Even if you look at the latest blaming and shaming that's happening around the latest Omicron variant you see the same history, the same racist trope of blaming certain places, assuming white nations and nations that have majority-white populations are going to need to be protected from places who are not," she said.

  • Sparks fly over Wisconsin election investigation

    Sparks fly between Democratic lawmakers and the man hired to look at the 2020 Wisconsin election, Michael Gableman.

  • Sierra Nevada snowpack, a crucial water resource, could disappear in 25 years

    The snowpack in California's Sierra Nevada mountains, a major source of water for the state, could largely disappear in 25 years if global warming continues unchecked.