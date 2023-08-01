Oxford school shooter Ethan Crumbley was ‘feral child’ abandoned by parents: shrink

Convicted Oxford school shooter Ethan Crumbley was a “feral child,” abandoned by his parents and is severely mentally ill, a defense psychologist said Tuesday.

Colin King testified that Crumbley was experiencing psychosis in jail but “absolutely” can be rehabilitated.

“A number of my clients have had issues with the law,” King said. “Through psychotherapy and support, they’ve been able to make progress. ... Ethan’s brain is still maturing.”

Crumbley pleaded guilty to murder, terrorism and other charges last year for the deadly shooting at Oxford High School outside Detroit in November 2021. Four people were killed and seven others were wounded.

His parents, Jennifer and James Crumbley, are also facing charges of involuntary manslaughter for not intervening after meeting with school administrators about their son’s behavior, including drawing violent images, as well as buying the gun used in the shooting.

King’s testimony came during Crumbley’s sentencing hearing. Since he was 15 at the time of the shooting, Oakland County Judge Kwame Rowe must consider a number of factors before determining whether Crumbley gets a life sentence.

King testified he spent more than 20 hours interviewing and testing Crumbley and also reviewed the teen’s dark journal entries and text messages.

King told the court that Crumbley thought the gun in his backpack was going to be found when he was disciplined for drawing violent images in class.

“Ethan said for the first time in his life he felt relieved,” King testified. “He said he just knew the sheriffs were going to burst into the office and arrest him because there was no way, after all that they saw, they weren’t going to search that backpack.”

King added that Crumbley’s parents were negligent.

“He can be considered a feral child,” King said.

“It is essentially a child who has been abandoned. ... Someone who is abandoned has what is called arrested development,” he said. “They lack social cues. They become misfits in society.”

Story continues

King said it was his diagnosis that Crumbley was “mentally ill” with major depression, anxiety and obsessive-compulsive disorder.

Prosecutors are seeking a life sentence with no chance for parole, but he could face as little as 25 years in prison with eligibility for parole afterward. It’s unlikely the sentence will be announced Tuesday.

Crumbley pleaded insanity shortly after the shooting before reversing his plea in October 2022.

With News Wire Services