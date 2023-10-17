Oxford school shooter's parents: Our son 'was not suffering from mental illness'

When it comes to Ethan Crumbley's mental health, his parents and the prosecution are saying the same thing: He wasn't mentally ill, insane or delusional, and gave no signs of being so before and during the deadly mass shooting he carried out at Oxford High School.

That's precisely what the prosecution argued last month in convincing a judge that Ethan Crumbley is eligible for a sentence of life without parole. It's also what the parents are saying in a new court filing that raises what they and their lawyers view as a perplexing question: If our son isn't mentally ill, knew what he was doing and pleaded guilty to all his crimes, then how are we to blame?

"It is noteworthy that many of the positions the parents have taken in this case are consistent with the prosecution’s arguments against the shooter,” Shannon Smith and Mariell Lehman argue in a new court filing in the involuntary manslaughter case of James and Jennifer Crumbley. “For example, as the parents have argued all along, the shooter was not suffering from mental illness and … did not have any reason to believe that the shooter had mental health concerns that would necessitate mental health treatment."

They acknowledge that their son was experiencing sadness over the loss of his dog, his grandmother and a friend who had recently moved away. However, evidence claiming that the shooter was asking his parents to get him to a doctor or get him help was sent in text messages to the shooter’s friend — this was not information that either parent knew he was claiming, and the parents deny that he ever asked them to seek treatment for him."

But the prosecution has argued just the opposite in the novel case against the parents, alleging they ignored a mentally ill son, failed to get him help and bought him a gun instead — the same one he used in the 2021 mass shooting that left four students dead and seven others injured.

The Crumbleys' defense strategy

“Put plainly and simply, the prosecution cannot have it one way in one case and another way in the other,” the defense argues in a new motion that details how the Crumbleys, the first parents in America charged in a mass school shooting, plan to fight this unprecedented case.

According to the filing, it’s a two-pronged strategy:

The Crumbleys want to dissect their son’s mental health records — only they need a judge’s order to get them from the prosecution. They also plan to discredit much of what has been said about their parenting and their son’s childhood, including an allegation that Ethan Crumbley had to bury his own dog.

“This information is absolutely false, provably untrue, and blatantly incorrect,” the defense said in its filing, which challenges a psychologist’s testimony that Ethan was “tasked” with disposing of his dog.

“When the dog was nearing the end of his life, Jennifer Crumbley posted on Facebook to find veterinarians who would come to the Crumbleys’ home to euthanize the dog,” the defense writes.

“Ultimately, when the dog did pass, the Crumbleys had the dog cremated and still have the ashes. There was never a time where the shooter was ‘tasked’ with disposing of the dog. He never took the dog to the shed, and he never buried the dog.”

According to courtroom testimony, that’s what Ethan Crumbley told a psychologist who visited with him multiple times in jail. The parents now want copies of that psychologist’s findings, reports and any information that was provided to him about their son, all of which they believe will help their case.

In a 53-page motion posted Tuesday, the Crumbleys’ attorneys asked for copies of all reports, psychiatric evaluations and materials that were supplied to psychological experts who testified at Ethan Crumbley’s four-day Miller hearing over the summer. That was the mandatory proceeding that helped the judge determine that Crumbley is eligible for life without parole.

Psychological evaluations 'crucial' to parents' defense

The Crumbleys’ lawyers maintain that the exhibits from that hearing and testimony of mental health professionals who evaluated their son “was highly relevant” to his mental health, and is a contested issue in the parents’ case.

“The shooter’s mental health will be a paramount issue in the parents’ trial,” the defense writes, stressing the materials it is seeking are equally crucial. "Clearly, in this case, the parents of the shooter do not intend to harm, annoy, intimidate or embarrass their son. The information is important and material to their defense."

Perhaps more notably, the defense argues in its filing, the Miller hearing contained “an abundance of relevant information to how Mr. and Mrs. Crumbley were as parents to the shooter, which is obviously the crux of this instant case.”

At the conclusion of Crumbley’s Miller hearing, the judge concluded that the teenager’s parents neglected him.

The Crumbleys disagree, maintaining that some information presented at the hearing about their son’s childhood was “very inaccurate."

“(S)ome of the experts, doctors, and witnesses drew conclusions from erroneous information that the Crumbleys will need to fight in their own trial,” the defense states in its filing.

The Crumbleys’ lawyers describe the information it is seeking as exculpatory evidence — or evidence that can help their clients. They argue the parents have a constitutional right to obtain this information, maintaining:

“Mr. and Mrs. Crumbley are the parents of the shooter and should be entitled to this information as he is still a minor.”

The psychiatric evaluation performed on their son is equally important to their clients, the defense argues.

“The report is in the possession of the same prosecutor’s office prosecuting this instant case and the report will contain relevant information to (the Crumbleys) … as the shooter was clearly found competent.”

The defense also vowed to keep confidential any and all mental health information provided to them about their son.

The Crumbleys’ lawyers also note in their filing that the prosecution does not object to turning over the materials it has requested, but need a court order to do so.

The prosecutor’s office cannot comment on this issue as there is a gag order prohibiting both sides from publicly discussing the parents’ case.

'Their parental rights have not been terminated'

Here are some of the experts whose testimony the Crumbleys want scrutinized:

A psychiatrist who treated the shooter; two mental health professionals who evaluated the teenager for mental health issues; and other witnesses who saw things related to the shooter’s mental health, including jail personnel.

In its filing, the defense stressed that one key issue has not changed for the Crumbley family.

“At this time, it is clear that Mr. and Mrs. Crumbley remain the parents of the shooter. Their parental rights have not been terminated, nor has a petition been filed against them for the same,” the defense writes, stressing the parents have a right to their child’s mental health records.

The Crumbleys, who are facing involuntary manslaughter charges for their alleged roles in the deaths of four students killed by their son, have not seen or talked to their son in almost two years. All Crumbleys are being held in the Oakland County Jail, but are prohibited from talking to one another per a court order. The parents were recently denied in their request to attend Ethan Crumbley's sentencing Dec. 8.

But not all of their parental duties have been taken away, if this court filing is any indication.

“It should be noted that although they are incarcerated, Mr. and Mrs. Crumbley have been involved in decisions regarding the shooter’s mental health. Specifically, they have signed off on medication requests from the jail,” the defense writes. “Further, the caseworker at the jail has routinely met with the parents to inform them about the shooter’s medications, well-being, behavior issues and to ask other health-related questions as it pertains to their son. “

The Crumbleys are scheduled to go to trial in January, one month after their son's sentencing.

They have long maintained that they had no way of knowing their son would carry out a school shooting, and that they kept the gun he used in the shooting in a secure and locked place in their home.

