Oxford school shooting suspect Ethan Crumbley back in court for jail status review

Ethan Crumbley appears for a pretrial hearing via Zoom on Thursday, April 21, 2022.

Ethan Crumbley, the 16-year-old Oxford High School shooting suspect, is back in court Thursday morning for another hearing about whether he should remain in the Oakland County Jail, or go to a juvenile facility.

Crumbley has been behind bars since Nov. 30, the day he surrendered to police in a school hallway after allegedly opening fire using a gun his parents had bought him as a gift. The shooting killed four students, and injured five more students and a teacher.

Crumbley, who was 15 at the time of the shooting, is covered by a federal law that says juveniles who are held in adult jails must have their cases reviewed monthly. His lawyers have previously requested that he be transferred to Children's Village, though prosecutors have convinced the judge to keep him in jail, arguing he's a danger to society given the severity of his alleged crimes.

More: Lower bond denied for parents in Oxford shooting case; trial could begin in October

More: Oxford school district reverses course, hires firms for independent review of shooting

Crumbley's hearing begins at 9 a.m. before Oakland County Circuit Judge Kwame Rowe. Crumbley has been charged with first degree murder and terrorism.

At his last hearing, Rowe set a tentative trial date for Sept. 6, but noted that could change.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Oxford school shooting suspect Ethan Crumbley gets jail status review