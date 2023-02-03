Oxford school staffers break silence on what happened as the shooting unfolded

Barricaded in her classroom while a gunman fired away, Oxford High School teacher Allison Karpinski says she had no idea who the shooter was until she later saw the looks on the faces of two colleagues — people she had alerted that morning about a student named Ethan Crumbley watching a violent video in her class.

One looked like he had "witnessed a murder"; the other — who had just identified victims — was "a wreck," Karpinski said in a deposition, noting she suspected that Crumbley was the shooter even before his arrest was announced.

"It was truly just a gut feeling when I saw (them)," Karpinski said of the two school officials who had received multiple warnings from teachers about Crumbley the day before and day of the shooting, including that he was researching bullets and watching a video of a guy gunning people down.

Oxford High School shooting suspect Ethan Crumbley pleads guilty for his role in the school shooting that occurred on Nov. 30, 2021, during a his appearance at the Oakland County Circuit Court in Pontiac on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022.

'He flies under the radar'

In explosive documents obtained by the Free Press, Karpinski and five other Oxford school employees detail for the first time what they saw before and after the 15-year-old student opened fire at Oxford High School last year, killing four classmates and injuring seven others. Since the shooting, the school eyewitnesses have remained quiet.

"I was told not to write anything down," Karpinski said in a September deposition, adding it was lawyers and her union representative who gave her that instruction.

A year later, the school officials are finally talking — not publicly, but in depositions taken by the Ven Johnson Law firm, which is suing Karpinski and five other school officials who had contact with Crumbley before the shooting, alleging they could have prevented the tragedy had they taken proper steps.

In hundreds of pages of documents reviewed by the Free Press, school employees maintain they acted appropriately and had no reason to suspect that Crumbley was a threat given what they knew at the time.

As English teacher Jacqueline Kubina noted in a text message to teaching colleague Karpinski: "We said it. He flies under the radar."

Convicted school shooter Ethan Crumbley drew this self-portrait in August 2021, just four months before he shot up his school. The photo shows a person with a missing hand, an erased gun, and a magazine with a bullet. A teacher discovered it one day before the Nov. 30, 2021, deadly mass shooting.

Crumbley's cryptic, disturbing responses

Kubina was referring to Crumbley, the student she had reported to the office a day earlier for looking at bullets in her class on his cellphone, the same student who four months earlier had made a self-portrait of himself with a gun in his hand as part of a class assignment, and listed extremely violent "Breaking Bad" among his favorite TV shows.

Kubina reported all this to the front office a day before the shooting, after spotting Crumbley looking at bullets as she handed him back an essay he had written about helicopter parents and how children need more privacy. She had given him a C on the essay.

What followed may have hinted at what Crumbley was planning. Kubina had asked students to write down what two areas they would like to improve upon for their next essay. Crumbley wrote the same thing twice: "Don't Need to."

Kubina also asked the students to list one goal they had for themselves before the semester ended.

Crumbley wrote: "Survive."

A spotlight with four light streaks illuminates the sky to honor the one-year anniversary of the Oxford High School shooting, where four students were killed, in Oxford on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022.

'Keep this on the down-low'

On Nov. 30, 2021, the day of the shooting, Kubina was in Room 305 getting ready for fifth-hour students when over the PA she heard the warning: lockdown. She locked her door, sat down next to it, and waited there until sheriff's deputies evacuated her and directed her to Meijer, a prearranged safety location for school emergencies.

Kubina was in the garden section at Meijer when she got a text message from Karpinski, who she shared her first-hour classroom with.

"I hope you're safe," Karpinski texted.

"Yes, are you?" Kubina responded.

"Yes. I haven't heard too much yet," responded Karpinski, who was still at the school.

Ten minutes later, Karpinski texted back: "Keep this (on) the extra down-low, but it was Ethan."

That day, both teachers still had no idea that a third teacher had reported Crumbley to the office just hours before the shooting. He had drawn a gun and a bleeding human on his math worksheet that morning, along with the words: 'The thoughts won't stop. Help me.' He was pulled from class, and his parents were summoned.

'I'm so glad we said something'

In the garden section at Meijer, Kubina expressed disbelief at the news that her colleague had just texted her, that Crumbley was the shooter.

"Oh my God. Are you serious? This seriously gives me the chills," Kubina texted. "I cannot believe it. How did you find that out? ... Did they talk to him today?"

"Yep, with parents as well," Karpinski responded.

"Seriously ... I'm so glad we said something. I cannot believe it," Kubina texted.

"Same. I would have never forgiven myself," Karpinski texted back.

Ten months later in her deposition, Karpinski elaborated. "Knowing myself and how I cope with the unknown, I think I would have lied awake many nights, wondering if (had) I said something, would it have made a difference? Unfortunately, I did say something, and it didn't make a difference."

Oxford High School shooting suspect Ethan Crumbley appears in court at the Oakland County Circuit Court in Pontiac on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022.

'Just know that I reported him'

Hours after the school had been evacuated, Karpinski sought to confirm that Crumbley was the shooter. The principal had addressed the staff and told them to arrange for rides to get picked up.

"I just couldn't bring myself to leave without asking," Karpinski recalled, noting she walked up to the principal, pulled him aside and mouthed the words: "Was it Ethan Crumbley?"

According to Karpinski, the principal put his hands up and said: "I cannot say a word about anything."

Karpinski then told him: "Just know that I reported him this morning. Jacqueline did yesterday, so if you need us to stay, let us know."

Later that night, Karpinski spoke to the FBI and told agents she had reported a student for watching a violent video in class.

"Their last question was, 'And who is the student you are talking about?' And I had to say, 'Ethan Crumbley.' "

Questions about the backpack

In text messages on the day of the shooting, Karpinski and Kubina discussed "feeling bad" for school counselor Shawn Hopkins and anti-bullying coordinator Pam Fine. Both had met with Crumbley the day before the shooting, when he was found looking at bullets on his cellphone.

They told him it was inappropriate. Crumbley said he understood, apologized and was sent back to class. Fine left a voicemail for Crumbley's mother about the incident.

"Pam and Shawn are a mess right now. It's unbelievable," Karpinski texted.

The two then discussed Crumbley's backpack, which was never searched at school. Not after he was looking at bullets on Nov. 29 or on the day of the shooting, when he was pulled out of math class over his violent drawing and dark messages.

"They couldn't search his bag even?" Kubina inquired in her text.

"I don't know if they had the right to ... or just didn't think of it," Karpinski responded. "I'm not sure. That's what they were beating themselves up about this though."

But, she added: "At the end of the day, it's not their fault. It's Ethan's."

While texting one another, Karpinski and Kubina were unaware that it was the dean of students, Nick Ejak, and Hopkins, the counselor, who sent Ethan back to class without ever searching his backpack on the morning of the shooting.

They didn’t know that others had also reported Ethan to the office, but would learn that later.

Crumbley last month pleaded guilty to all charges in the case, and despite being just 16 now, faces a sentence of up to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Reflected in some of the Oxford Strong signs in business windows in downtown Oxford, marchers carry signs and chant as they march in the March For Our Lives Oxford event on June 11, 2022.

'I told them about the journal'

At 8:35 on the evening of the shooting, Karpinski screenshot an Instagram post that Crumbley had made on the eve of the massacre. It stated: "Black Death" and "Now I am become death, the destroyer of worlds. See you tomorrow, Oxford."

Somebody had discovered it after the shooting, and it got around. Karpiski texted a screen grab of it to Kubina.

"I'm still in shock and processing. I'm just glad we reported him when we did," Karpinski texted Kubina.

"Oh my God, I know. I told them about the journal, too," Kubina texted back.

Kubina was referring to a journal in which she had seen Crumbley writing about two weeks before the shooting. She reported his journaling to the police after the massacre, noting she thought "it was a little odd because kids today don't really do that anymore."

'My parents won't listen to me about help or a therapist'

What Kubina did not know was that police had found Crumbley's journal in his backpack, on the floor of the bathroom he had exited before opening fire.

"I will cause the biggest school shooting in Michigan's history. I have fully mentally lost it after years of fighting with my dark side. My parents won't listen to me about help or a therapist," Crumbley wrote in the 21-page journal, in which he outlined his deadly plan.

"The first victim has to be a pretty girl with a future so she can suffer like me," he wrote. "... I have lost every hope of life.

"Help me."

'I replay Nov. 30th every single day'

It's been more than a year and Pam Fine still can't shake what she saw on the school's security cameras on Nov. 30, 2021: A boy walking out of a bathroom with a gun. Four girls dancing in a hallway, making a TikTok video, who fell in his path. Bodies on the ground.

"I replay November 30th in my mind every single day," Fine said in a September deposition, at times getting short with the lawyer who was questioning her.

"Until someone has walked in our shoes and until someone knows what it is like to hear gunshots and look at murdered children and not have your children come home, no one can judge us on how we're handling things," Fine said.

Fine is the school's anti-bullying coordinator and "restorative practices" expert who helps students resolve conflicts, with a goal of reducing suspensions and keeping students in school. On the day of the shooting, she was tasked with tracking the shooter's movements on the school's security cameras. She was in a hallway amidst the panic and commotion when over her walkie-talkie, the front office said it needed someone who could work the security cameras to help the 911 operator.

Fine said: "I'm on my way."

When she got to the front office, Fine recalled the secretary's hand was shaking as she held her cellphone. She had a child in the building. He was safe.

Then Fine got on the phone with the 911 operator.

"She said, 'I need you to find the suspect,' " Fine recalled.

Fine never saw Crumbley in real time, but had to back up the recordings to track where he had been. She saw him exit the bathroom with the gun at his side. She hit pause.

"I said, 'I got him. I got him,' " Fine recalled in her deposition, though she did not yet recognize the shooter.

Oxford High School shooting suspect Ethan Crumbley pleads guilty for his role in the school shooting that occurred on Nov. 30, 2021, during a his appearance at the Oakland County Circuit Court in Pontiac on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022.

It wasn't until a few minutes later, when she zoomed in on his face, that she recognized it was the boy in the greasy hair and big distinctive glasses who had been in her office the day earlier, called out of class for looking at bullets in class.

"I zoomed in and I think that's when I said, 'Is that Ethan Crumbley?' " Fine recalled, though the 911 operator urged her to stay focused.

So Fine continued to focus on Crumbley as he continued down a hallway, passing a school official who was giving CPR to one of the victims.

"He never looked at any of his victims," Fine recalled. "He didn't try to see who he killed, or if they were dead. He just kept walking."

Fine was about five minutes behind the shooter's live actions. As she watched the horror, a police officer came into her room and said, "We have someone in custody." It was Crumbley.

Fine then left the office to help identify victims.

"Nothing about our school is the same," Fine said in her deposition. "We are traumatized."

Fine: Police ignored my pleas for help

In rehashing the events of Nov. 30, Fine also expressed frustration with the police response.

In her deposition, she described a scene when she was standing in front of the school, flagging down police as they arrived. Shots had been fired. Kids were down. And Fine was trying to get officers to Door 5, waving and yelling at them to follow her.

"I'm like, 'Here, come with me here,' and they stop and they don't come to Door 5," Fine recalled. "So I run back up to the police officer, the front car, and I'm yelling, 'We need help. We need help. We have kids down.' "

Just then the assistant superintendent appeared. She told him "Active shooter. Kids down."

"I just remember his face just kind of went white," Fine recalled of the assistant superintendent, who then joined her in yelling at the police officer.

"We were begging him to come with us and he wouldn't come," Fine recalled, adding she and the assistant superintendent then ventured into the building during the shooting "because the police wouldn't come."

Lawyer: Oxford is not Uvalde

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard has previously praised law enforcement's response to the Oxford shooting, saying officers went "in immediately" and that it took five minutes from the first 911 call to when the shooter was arrested.

"Every deputy went there as fast as they could, geared up as quickly as possible, and immediately entered the building," the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said in an email to the Free Press. "... Deputies were on the scene in under five minutes and the suspect was in custody within 2 to 3 minutes of their arrival. The suspect exited a bathroom at or about the same time deputies were coming down the hallway and was taken into custody without incident.”

A photo of Oxford High School student Justin Schilling, who was one of the four students shot and killed during an active shooter at Oxford High School, sits amongst bouquets of flowers and other items left at a memorial at Oxford High School on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021.

Fine offered a different timeline in her deposition. She said it took nine minutes for law enforcement to arrest the shooter, based on surveillance video she tracked. Crumbley exited the bathroom at 12:51. Seven minutes later, an armed school security officer checked a second bathroom, where Crumbley was hiding with two other students, including Justin Shilling, the 17-year-old he killed. The other student escaped.

Crumbley left that bathroom at 1 p.m., set his gun on a trash can, got on his knees and surrendered as police approached.

School security officer Kimberly Potts, who looked inside the bathroom but has said she never saw Crumbley or the two other students — has since been named as a defendant in a civil lawsuit, accused of negligence. She was deposed Friday. The school's liaison officer with the Oakland County Sheriff's Office was deposed Thursday, though no lawsuits have been filed against police officers over the shooting.

Ven Johnson, who is representing the victims' families in multiple lawsuits against the school district, teachers and officials, said his firm is still evaluating evidence and has not made any decisions about the role of law enforcement.

But, Johnson noted, the Oxford case is no Uvalde, Texas, where police took more than an hour to storm a fourth-grade classroom and kill a gunman who murdered 19 children and two teachers in May.

"We have evidence that shows the police (in Oxford) were in the building within 10 minutes," Johnson said. "When you compare that to Uvalde, it seems to be difficult for anyone to earnestly argue that they weren't in there fast enough."

Crumbley was sorry about searching for bullets on his phone

Fine, meanwhile, is among the defendants Johnson is suing. She and others who met with Crumbley over behavior problems within 24 hours of the shooting are accused of negligence for, among other things, not looking inside Crumbley's backpack or asking him or his parents whether he had access to a gun.

Fine has defended her actions in depositions, saying she acted appropriately given what she knew at the time. When she saw Crumbley about searching for bullets on his phone, he had no prior disciplinary problems at school. His attendance record was good. His grades were average. And he explained that the reason he was looking at bullets was because he had gone to a shooting range with his mom a few days earlier, and that the two shared a gun hobby.

That was true, said Fine, adding that Crumbley was "cordial," "remorseful," and "sorry."

"He said it will never happen again," Fine said in her deposition.

But 24 hours later, he would fool everyone.

Tresa Baldas is an award-winning courts and legal issues reporter and was named the 2020 Richard Milliman "Michigan" Journalist of the Year by the Michigan Press Association. Contact her at tbaldas@freepress.com.

