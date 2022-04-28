Oxford school superintendent warns 'Law & Order' episode could be a 'traumatic trigger'

Jeffrey Donovan as Det. Frank Cosgrove (left) and Anthony Anderson as Det. Kevin Bernard in a scene from the "Legacy" episode of "Law & Order."

The Oxford Community Schools website has posted a message from the superintendent about Thursday's episode of NBC's "Law & Order" that warned it "could be a traumatic trigger for our school community."

The story line for the episode, which is titled "Legacy," seems to be inspired by last year's deadly mass shooting that left four Oxford High School students dead and six other students and one teacher injured.

Wrote Oxford Community School Superintendent Ken Weaver: "Trauma specialists are recommending families not view this episode of Law and Order as it may be retriggering and result in a barrage of intrusive memories based upon your own traumatic experiences that occurred on November 30, 2021. Such memories triggered by the story line may overwhelm individuals and their ability to cope, setting backwards their recovery and healing process."

Weaver continued: "If you and your child decide to watch the show, please talk with them about how it affected them including any memories that were experienced, their level of stress, and any feelings and thoughts it provoked."

The message, posted Wednesday, also offered information on places offering support and mental health services and advised: "If your child is currently in therapy, please consult their therapist for specific concerns about how this show may affect them."

The Oxford Community School's website maintains a page of information and links regarding support and resources for dealing with trauma.

The "Law & Order" episode is scheduled to air at 8 p.m. Thursday. According to a preview available at several entertainment websites, this week's episode concerns the shooting of a headmaster at an upscale private school.

The "ripped from the headlines" plot — a phrase that appears onscreen during the preview — seems to center on whether the father of the alleged teen shooter is also culpable for the crime.

In clips from the preview, assistant district attorney Nathan Price (Hugh Dancy) says the teen's father provided the murder weapon. District attorney Jack McCoy (played by veteran "L&O" star Sam Waterston) is shown saying, "Knowing his son had emotional issues, he gave his son a weapon?"

A voice offscreen that sounds like Waterston's says, "I want to charge his father for murder."

In real life, Jennifer and James Crumbley have been charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter in connection with the Oxford school shooting in Michigan's Oxford Township.

Prosecutors say that four days before the mass shooting, the couple bought their son, 15-year-old Ethan Crumbley, the gun he is charged with using in the mass shooting.

Because parents of teenagers allegedly involved in school shootings rarely face legal charges, the case against Jennifer and James Crumbley has drawn national attention.

The "Law & Order" episode's preview also includes clips of disturbing drawings depicting guns, violence and anguished faces apparently made by the story line's alleged shooter. Detectives Kevin Bernard (Anthony Anderson) and Frank Cosgrove (Jeffrey Donovan) are seen standing by a school locker from which a disturbing drawing is removed.

Troubling and violent images and messages appeared in drawings made by Ethan Crumbley before last year's shootings.

When contacted by the Free Press, a publicist for NBC said no preview screenings of the episode or interviews with the producers were available.

Oxford Community Schools public relations coordinator Danielle Stublensky said via email on Thursday: "The communication from Mr. Weaver regarding this evening's episode that is posted on our website was emailed to all of our district parents and staff yesterday. The mental wellbeing and healing of our students and staff remains our priority."

Detroit's NBC affiliate, WDIV-TV (Channel 4), airs "Law & Order" as part of its regular programming.

Bob Ellis, the station's vice president and general manager, issued a statement to the Free Press that said, “Not a day goes by without our news staff thinking about those affected, especially the families, by what occurred at the high school. We continue to support and stand by the Oxford community in every way as they heal from this tragedy. We’ll continue to cover stories of courage and perseverance to help provide hope and healing in that process.”

"Law & Order" ran on NBC from 1990 to 2010 and was revived in February. It is known for using real-life crimes as a jumping-off point for fictionalized explorations of legal and social debates.

The show runs disclaimers explaining that the stories are fictional and don't depict real people, events or entities.

