Oxford shooter parents seek to have cases against them thrown out

The parents of an accused teen school shooter in Michigan filed a motion on Monday to dismiss a case against them, arguing they are not responsible for the actions of their son.

Defense attorneys for James and Jennifer Crumbley filed the motion in Michigan’s Court of Appeals, claiming there are no legal grounds to prosecute them on involuntary manslaughter charges and alleging the state was trying to make an example out of the parents for an issue that belongs in the legislature, according to the Detroit Free Press.

“Certainly, if the prosecution could directly link Mr. or Mrs. Crumbley to the mass shooting, they would be prosecuted for first-degree murder as if they had directly committed the offense,” the motion reads, according to the news outlet, which reviewed the filing. “However, because the prosecution cannot support such a claim, they are left attempting to fit a square peg into a round hole.”

Ethan Crumbley, 16, shot and killed four people and injured seven others after he opened fire inside Oxford High School on Nov. 30. Ethan Crumbley faces first-degree murder and terrorism charges. He has pleaded not guilty.

James and Jennifer Crumbley were charged with involuntary manslaughter after prosecutors alleged they bought a handgun for their son and ignored warning signs that he had violent tendencies. They have both pleaded not guilty.

The parents are set for a trial next month before Oakland County Circuit Judge Cheryl Matthews, who has allowed the case to proceed and argued there is enough evidence for a trial.

After Mathews denied a request from the parents to quash the charges, the defense filed a motion in the Michigan Court of Appeals to dismiss, according to the Detroit Free Press.

The defense has argued the gun was secured in the home and they had no idea their son was going to use it.

