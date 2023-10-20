Oxford shooter's parents to subpoena his orthodontist, doctors to show proof of care

OXFORD, Mich. (FOX 2) - As the parents of the Oxford High School shooter await their trial in January, the prosecution is preparing to argue that James and Jennifer Crumbley had multiple chances to prevent the deadly event.

Each parent is charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter after their son murdered four of his classmates in the Nov. 30, 2021 shooting, and injured seven other people. Prosecutors have since claimed that James and Jennifer were grossly negligent.

Their legal representatives are now filing motions to subpoena their son's orthodontist and doctors as witnesses, as well as requesting additional records such as optometrist visits to demonstrate that they took care of their son's medical needs.

Todd Perkins and Lillian Diallo, two defense attorneys who are not directly involved in the case, have been closely monitoring it.

"I’m just going to be curious to see what a bad tooth or bad eyesight would have to do with being neglectful emotionally," Diallo said. "The optometrist, the orthodontist? Where is the behavioral health component?"

"There were so many opportunities to save lives. Those four children should not be dead," she said.

When their son pleaded guilty to all charges against him in 2022, he confirmed that he gave his father money to buy him the gun . After the shooting, the Crumbleys left Oxford "for their own safety," according to their lawyers. They were later found in Detroit and were taken into custody after failing to turn themselves in for a scheduled arraignment.

"The prosecutor is going to use the evidence of their flight," Perkins said. "There’s a consciousness of guilt that they’re fleeing. They’re going to use all of that to establish that they’re the cause and the effect."

Perkins emphasizes that the jury must be presented with records and witnesses that can support the claim of good parenting – such as cooking for the teen, taking him to school, helping with homework, and more.

The defense should focus on addressing more critical factors, such as James purchasing the gun for his son, Jennifer taking him to a shooting range, and leaving him at school instead of taking him home on the day of the shooting, Diallo said.

"I watched days and days of testimony where he asked for help, and got nothing – yes, he did. He got something – he got a SIG Sauer gun," she added.

The shooter's sentencing is scheduled for December 8th, while James and Jennifer Crumbley's trial is set to take place on January 23rd.