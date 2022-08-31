Oxford speedway offers reward following office burglary, theft

Aug. 30—OXFORD — The night after the Oxford 250 stock car race, someone broke into the Oxford Plains Speedway office on Route 26 and trashed it, Oxford police Sgt. Zachary Bisson said Tuesday.

Track officials confirmed the Monday night incident on its Facebook page. The speedway is offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

Bisson called it an active investigation. He confirmed that certain items were taken but would not say what they were.

He urged anyone with information about the incident to contact Oxford police at 207-539-4414.