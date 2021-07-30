Oxford storage unit burglaries lead to arrest of Pontotoc man

Jul. 30—OXFORD — A series of burglaries in January at an Oxford storage facility led authorities to arrest a Pontotoc County man.

The Oxford Police Department received a report of storage units being broken into at Hometown Storage on Jan. 13. Through investigation, and assistance from the Pontotoc County Sheriff's Office, the stolen property was recovered and a suspect identified.

Tyler Robinson, 34, of Pontotoc, was arrested July 28 and charged with two counts of burglary of a commercial building. Some of the stolen property recovered was linked to another commercial burglary that had occurred in Oxford in June.

During his initial appearance, a Lafayette County Justice Court judge issued Robinson a $20,000 bond. A hold was placed on Robinson due to active warrants with other agencies.

