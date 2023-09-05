Oxford Street thief slashed bare chest to force shop staff to release accomplice

Staff from Royal Gifts Gallery intervened when they saw a mugging in Oxford Street

A shirtless man slashed himself with a knife and threatened to harm other people when a mugging in central London went wrong, according to a BBC radio reporter who was live on air at the time.

He and another man attacked an Australian businessman, known as Phil, in Oxford Street on Tuesday as they tried to steal his watch and phone.

However, staff from Royal Gifts Gallery saw what was happening and ran to his aid, catching one of the robbers.

The second man escaped but returned to the scene and began slashing himself with a large knife until his accomplice was released, BBC reporter Anna O’Neill posted on Twitter.

She wrote: “While I was live on air, a violent street robbery happened outside one of the gift shops! Poor Phil, visiting the UK on business, was attacked for his watch.

“He was wrestled to the group (sic) by two men who tried to take his watch and phone.

“The men in the gift shop came out and pulled the robbers off Phil. They managed to apprehend one of the men who was wearing a grey suit.

“But his partner came back with a large knife and started slashing himself until they let his partner go ... which they did.

“We’ve heard police cars, vans and an ambulance heading towards Marble Arch.

“The second man was naked from the waist up and covered in blood, holding a large knife.”

She was speaking to Eddie Nestor on BBC Radio London as the drama unfolded.

Under attack

The victim later spoke to the broadcaster.

He said: “They tackled me and they were trying to get my watch off me and get my phone.

“And I was able to hold on to the small guy who was trying to take my watch and I wouldn’t let him go.

“These guys were around him and pulling them off, and then he got up and he ran without getting my watch.

“And they retained the other fellow but the other guy came back, the small fellow who tackled me, and he was starting to cut himself with a knife.”

A Met Police spokesman said: “Police were called at 10.51am on Tuesday, Sept 5, to reports of a man with a knife in Oxford Street.

“It was reported that he was harming himself and threatening to harm others.

“Officers attended along with paramedics from the London Ambulance Service.

“The man was detained nearby, inside Marble Arch Underground station.

“The man was Tasered to prevent him causing further harm to himself or the public.

“He was taken to hospital for treatment to self-inflicted injuries.

“No other injuries were reported.”

