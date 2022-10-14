Oxford teen arrested for posting anti-Semitic threats on social media

A teen from Oxford Township was arrested Wednesday after posting guns on social media and claiming he would kill Jewish people, the Oakland County Sheriff's Department said in a Thursday news release.

The Sheriff's Department was alerted to the 14-year-old boy's anti-Semitic posts by the FBI, according to the release. He was in possession of a handgun.

The officers spoke to the suspect's parents, who gave them permission to question their son. The teen admitted to posting the pictures on social media and making threatening statements, including having access to firearms, the release said.

“As I have repeatedly said, we will fully investigate every threat against any person, school orinstitution and seek to hold those that make threats accountable,” Sheriff Michael Bouchardsaid. “This is the third person in a week we have arrested for making threats. I’d like to thank ourpartners from the FBI for working closely with us to resolve this one. If you make a threat, weare coming for you. And that’s not a threat, it’s a promise.”

Authorities removed three handguns, which belonged to the father, and multiple live rounds from the homefound in the boy’s bedroom.

The teen was placed at Oakland County Children’s Village and has a hearing on Oct. 19.

