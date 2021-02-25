Oxford University COVID-19 laboratory hacked by cyber gang - Telegraph

·1 min read

(Reuters) - An Oxford University biology laboratory researching COVID-19 has been hacked by a cyber gang amid fears they are trying to sell secrets to the highest bidder, The Telegraph reported on Thursday.

The hack occurred at the Division of Structural Biology, known as Strubi, which has been carrying out research into COVID-19, according https://bit.ly/2NYG4Ag to the newspaper.

Oxford University did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but confirmed to the newspaper that Strubi had been subject to a hack.

"We have identified and contained the problem and are now investigating further," the newspaper quoted an Oxford spokesman as saying.

The newspaper quoted security sources as saying it was unclear who was behind the attack and that they could not rule out a hostile foreign state at this stage.

(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler and Catherine Evans)

    The first big real-world study of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine to be independently reviewed shows the shot is highly effective at preventing COVID-19, in a potentially landmark moment for countries desperate to end lockdowns and reopen economies. Up until now, most data on the efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines has come under controlled conditions in clinical trials, leaving an element of uncertainty over how results would translate into the real world with its unpredictable variables. The research in Israel - two months into one of the world's fastest rollouts, providing a rich source of data - showed two doses of the Pfizer shot cut symptomatic COVID-19 cases by 94% across all age groups, and severe illnesses by nearly as much.