Oxford woman charged with child endangerment

Dec. 7—OXFORD — A Lafayette County woman has been jailed after a child in her custody tested positive for drugs.

Child Protective Services contacted the Oxford Police Department Nov. 23 about a case involving a child that tested positive for controlled substances. Following the investigation, Shakerri Nicole Johnson, 31, of Oxford, was charged with child endangerment.

Johnson was taken into custody on Dec. 3 and during her initial court appearance in Lafayette County Justice Court, a judge set her bond at $10,000.

william.moore@djournal.com