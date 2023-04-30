Oxford woman charged with fatal hit and run

Apr. 29—OXFORD — An Oxford woman has been arrested and charged with running over a pedestrian and fleeing the scene.

Oxford emergency personnel responded to the area of West Jackson Ave and Fraternity Row Thursday, April 27 around 11:15 p.m. for a reported vehicle-pedestrian collision. The first responders began giving life-saving measures to the pedestrian, Andrew Tyler Mitchell, 19, of Missouri. Mitchell later died from his injuries.

The vehicle that struck Miller fled the scene, but witnesses were able to give a description to officers. After searching throughout the night into the afternoon of the Friday, April 28, Oxford police located the suspected vehicle.

Cameron Neal Riser, 25, of Oxford, was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death. During her initial appearance, a judge set bond at $50,000. Records show Riser was booked into the Lafayette County Detention Center at 6 p.m. Friday and released on bond around 7:30 the same night.

william.moore@djournal.com