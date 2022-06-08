Oxford woman charged with murder, police say

A woman was charged with murder following a deadly shooting in Oxford, Mississippi.

Just after midnight Wednesday, Oxford Police responded to the 2900 block of South Lamar Boulevard for a reported gunshot wound victim.

The suspect, Alexandria Griste, 29, of Oxford, was still at the scene.

The person who was shot died at the scene, police said.

Griste was taken into custody and charged with First Degree Murder.

She was taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge and issued a $1,000,000 bond.

Police did not say what led to the shooting or share the victim’s identity.

