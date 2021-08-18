Oxford woman charged with Saturday shooting

Aug. 17—OXFORD — A Lafayette County woman was arrested and faces felony charges following an east Oxford shooting over the weekend.

The Oxford Police Department received a report on Aug. 14 that an individual had been shot at while at the Brittany Woods Apartment Complex. A crime scene was located, evidence was gathered and it was determined the victim was not injured.

Following the investigation, an arrest warrant was issued for Lakesha Harwell, 27, of Oxford. She was taken into custody later that evening and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

During her initial appearance in Lafayette County Justice Court, bond was set at $75,000.

