Oxford women charged with lottery ticket theft

Jan. 10—OXFORD — A pair of Lafayette County women have been charged with stealing scratch-off lottery tickets from the Oxford business where they worked.

Oxford police were called to a business in the 100 block of Thacker Road on Jan. 5 to take a report of embezzlement. The investigation reportedly revealed that two women had been stealing scratch off tickets from the business.

Preshaye Hearn, 20, and Sincere Swims, 20, both of Oxford; were both arrested and charged with embezzlement. During their initial appearances in Lafayette County Justice Court, a judge their bonds at $5,000 apiece.

william.moore@djournal.com