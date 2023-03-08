Oxfordshire: Mystery cloud lit by worm moon thrills skywatchers

Pictures of an "eerily cool" thin cloud illuminated by the March full moon - popularly known as the worm moon - have been shared on social media.

The worm-like phenomenon was reported to be hanging in the sky above parts of Oxfordshire on Tuesday evening.

Facebook users likened the "bizarre" cloud to an alien invasion, a wormhole or the result of experiments at the Harwell science campus.

Meteorological consultant Jim Dale said the cause was probably combustion.

Mr Dale, from British Weather Services, said water vapour from an artificial source, such as a rocket, would have crystallised quickly in the cold weather and hung in the air.

He said it was unlike any natural cloud formation he knew, although he acknowledged: "Nature... has a funny way of presenting itself sometimes and it can come up with wonderful and weird things.

"Not that there's any rocket launch pads in Abingdon, I don't think.

"It's either a mini-tornado that looks a bit freakish or we've got a... rocket. It's hanging in the air still, quite literally."

Cassandra Russell, who photographed the cloud from Southmoor, said it was "the vapour trail of a plane" which she had been watching, starting as a "thin line across the moon" and growing to the size seen in pictures.

Debra Newman said her children who spotted the phenomenon in Abingdon were convinced that aliens had landed.

