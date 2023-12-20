Oxfordshire roads resurfaced using 'innovative' technique

A technique that recycles old road surfaces before they are replaced has been used in a resurfacing programme.

Five schemes across Oxfordshire were completed using the 'cold recycling' technique.

It involves using the damaged top layer of tarmac - known as road plainings - and processing it ready to be reused and re-laid.

The method helps cut costs, whilst also being more environmentally friendly.

Oxfordshire County Council (OCC), that carried out the work alongside contractor Milestone Infrastructure, said the method was "innovative".

Councillor Andrew Gant, OCC's Cabinet Member for Transport Management, said: "By embracing innovation, we are making our residents' money go further".

He added that the scheme helped "ease the burden on the highways' budget", as well as cutting carbon emissions.

Producing the recycled material uses 5% of the energy normally required to make asphalt.

Across the five schemes, over 4,000 tonnes of cold recycled material was laid, saving an estimated 75 tonnes of carbon.

Cold recycling also avoids the environmental impact of disposing of thousands of tonnes of waste.

Richard Lovewell, Business Director for Milestone said: "Our innovative solution of recycling waste materials arising from other maintenance schemes not only reduces carbon emissions but also creates cost savings".

Mr Lovewell added that the method "delivers the dual benefit of additional reinvestment into the county council road network, whilst taking another step to achieve the target of net zero by 2040".

Follow BBC South on Facebook, X, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.