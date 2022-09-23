Oxfordshire teen arrested in police hacking investigation

The teenager was arrested as part of an investigation into hacking by the National Crime Agency

A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of hacking as part of an investigation by the National Crime Agency.

City of London Police said the 17-year-old, from Oxfordshire, was detained on Thursday evening as part of an inquiry supported by the UK's National Cyber Crime Unit.

The teenager remains in custody, police said.

No other details about the nature of the investigation were disclosed.

