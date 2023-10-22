Oxfordshire weekly round-up: 16 October-21 October 2023

The death of a boy who chocked on tomatoes at school was among our most read stories this week in Oxfordshire.

A variety of local issues featured on the BBC News website, BBC Radio Oxford and South Today.

We have picked five stories to keep you up to date.

Boy choked on 'number of tomatoes', inquest told

A 10-year-old boy choked to death after placing "a number of cherry tomatoes in his mouth" while eating lunch at school, an inquest has heard.

Oscar Roome, from Chazey Heath, Oxfordshire, had been having his packed lunch in the playground of Kidmore End CE Primary School on 23 June.

Oxford Coroner's Court heard speculation Oscar had been dared to put multiple tomatoes in his mouth had been ruled out after an investigation.

Insect close-up wins wildlife photo contest

A photograph capturing a white-legged damselfly's face has been crowned overall winner in a wildlife charity's photography competition.

The Berks, Bucks and Oxon Wildlife Trust challenged nature lovers of all ages to take pictures at one its 86 reserves or in their community.

Images were selected in 12 categories, including birds, reptiles and fungi.

Boy's joy at surprise tour of bus depot

For as long as his parents could remember, Vincent has loved buses.

The seven-year-old, who is autistic, had the surprise of his life when BBC Radio Oxford arranged for him to take a tour of the Oxford Bus Company's main depot.

Vincent, who lives in Drayton, Oxfordshire, got to sit in the driver's seat and dish out some tickets.

Cathedral unveils first new window in 130 years

A cathedral has updated one of its stained glass windows for the first time in 130 years.

The window at Christ Church Cathedral in Oxford celebrates the environment and shows St Francis amid a natural scene.

It was designed by artist John Reyntiens MBE, who was previously involved in projects to restore the glass in Big Ben's clock dials and the creation of windows celebrating Queen Elizabeth II's Diamond and Platinum Jubilees.

Pensioner hands £70k in gold and cash to fraudsters

The victim, Lowell, said the fraudsters "sounded sincere"

An elderly man has been scammed out of nearly £70,000 after being allowed by his bank to withdraw hundreds of banknotes and purchase a gold bar.

The 89-year-old from Oxfordshire fell victim to fraudsters posing as police officers during two weeks in July.

His family had previously warned HSBC he was receiving suspicious calls and asked for his account to be monitored.

The bank refunded the money three months later.

