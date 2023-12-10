Oxfordshire weekly round-up: 4 December - 9 December

The story of the widow of PC Andrew Harper describing how her life has changed since his death was among our most read this week in Oxfordshire.

A variety of local issues featured on the BBC News website, BBC Radio Oxford and South Today.

We have picked five stories to keep you up to date.

Widow of killed PC Harper is 'learning to cope'

Lissie Harper successfully campaigned for 'Harper's Law'

The widow of police officer Andrew Harper says she is in the process of finding a "new version" of her life four years on from his death.

Lissie Harper's husband, a police officer from Wallingford, was dragged to his death by a getaway car in 2019.

She told the Stigma Shakers podcast that she was learning to cope, "but it won't go, it won't disappear, it won't become fine".

UK's first permanent park and ride site turns 50

The site was transformed from a rubbish dump into the traffic management system that is still there now

It is 50 years since the country's first permanent park and ride site was introduced.

Oxford began operating with a car park and dedicated bus service on 10 December 1973.

Experimental park and rides were set up earlier, in the 1960s, but the site at Redbridge was the first permanent example.

Council says it needs £2m savings to balance budget

Oxford City Council said "significant measures" were needed to stabilise its finances

A council has said its budget for the next year includes "unwelcome" cuts to services and increases to charges.

Oxford City Council said it would need £2m to balance its budget for the next year.

It has proposed an increase in council tax and planning fees as sources of additional income.

Police force launches off-road motorcycle team

The riders will look to combat criminality that occurs "away from the public gaze"

A police force has created an off-road team to help officers chase suspects who use quadbikes and motorbikes.

The three riders join Thames Valley Police's joint operations roads policing unit with the aim of tackling anti-social behaviour in the region.

It means officers will be able to travel through areas that patrol cars cannot access, supporting neighbourhood policing and rural crime teams.

RAF serviceman runs 250 miles for charity

An RAF serviceman is running 250 miles for the charity that has helped him through his battles with depression.

Liam Price, who is based at RAF Benson in Oxfordshire, said without armed forces charity SSAFA he "probably wouldn't be here today".

It provides military personnel with support wherever they are posted.

