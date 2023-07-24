Oxfordshire Wildlife Rescue says it needs second animal ambulance

A wildlife conservation charity said it needs a second animal ambulance as demand for its 24-hour rescue service was "soaring".

The Oxfordshire Wildlife Rescue (OWR) has launched a fundraiser for a second vehicle so it can reach injured animals "as fast as possible to give them the best chance of survival".

The charity said it takes in about 4,000 wild animals a year, from frogs and foxes to owls and deer.

It is funded only by public donations.

Dedicated to the rescue, rehabilitation and release of sick, injured or orphaned British wildlife, OWR covers Oxfordshire and much of Berkshire.

Founder Luke Waclawek said demand for its 24-hour rescue service was growing "so quickly" that its one ambulance was in "almost constant use", adding that wildlife "deserve our respect and our compassion".

"The demand is indeed soaring, and we must help and protect our wildlife," he urged.

Mr Waclawek said the charity was called for help, on average, every 25 minutes.

"Some animals are brought in to us by members of the public but many patients require the immediate dispatch of our wildlife ambulance," he said, adding: "We rescue all species of native wildlife, ranging from tiny mice through to large adult fallow deer."

With OWR being the only resource in 1,500sq miles equipped to deal with large mammals, the rescuers attend anywhere between 7 to 15 deer road traffic casualties a day, he said.

The charity founder said rescuing thousands of animals a year had put "some serious strain" on its ambulance service.

"This is why we require an additional vehicle, and to broaden our service even further making our rescue more readily available to many others who need our help," he said.

