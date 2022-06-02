Oxnard High School briefly locked down Wednesday afternoon

Oxnard High School officials called police and briefly went into lockdown Wednesday afternoon, Principal Richard Urias announced in a tweet.

Urias wrote that the school was in a Level 1 lockdown, meaning there was a possible intruder on campus, out of "an abundance of caution." The tweet was sent around 3:38 p.m.

Urias said police had arrived to clear campus and that students would not be dismissed from the school day until school officials "know it is safe." School usually lets out at 3:35 p.m.

A screenshot posted online of a message sent to parents indicated the lockdown ended around 3:48 p.m. Tom McCoy, superintendent of Oxnard Union High School District, said in a text the lockdown was lifted shortly after 3:45 p.m.

Shortly before 4:30 p.m., the school sent a tweet saying staff and students were safe and that Oxnard police had reportedly found a suspect off campus.

Oxnard Police Department Cmdr. Luis McArthur said a 17-year-old male student at the school had been arrested. The incident initially came to police attention around 2:30 p.m. from the school resource officer, he said.

The preliminary police investigation revealed the suspect and a female student had been having a discussion in the school library that turned into a disagreement.

The male student apparently became upset and left, McArthur said, then later sent the girl a message through social media with a photo of a gun.

The school resource officer, working with school administrators, thought the photo may have been sent from campus and there was possibly a student at school with a gun, McArthur said.

The message apparently did not contain threats to the school or the female student, but implied the gun would be "waiting for" the boyfriend of the female student, McArthur said.

Police found the student near Channel Islands Boulevard and Manzanita Drive. He was arrested on suspicion of making criminal threats, a felony.

As of 5 p.m., police had searched the teen's home but had not yet found the weapon, McArthur said. Authorities also planned to search his car. The youth will be lodged at the county juvenile hall, he said.

The campus at 3400 W. Gonzales Road serves about 2,800 students in grades 9-12.

-- Staff writer Cytlalli Salgado contributed to this report.

This story will be updated as new information becomes available.

