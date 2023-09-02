Police in Oxnard are investigating a shooting Friday night that injured a 31-year-old man.

Officers responded around 8:30 p.m. to a call concerning a shooting victim in the 1900 block of North H Street, Oxnard Police Department officials said in a news release. The block is just north of Gonzales Road.

Police and emergency medical responders found the victim with what appeared to be a single gunshot wound to his head, the agency reported. The man, an Oxnard resident, was transported to a hospital and said to be in stable condition.

No additional details were available Saturday morning, including whether the shooting had taken place at the location where the victim was found. There was also no other information about the nature or extent of the man's injuries.

No suspects were in custody as of 9:30 a.m. Saturday, officials said.

The department's violent crimes unit is investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Ricardo Vega at 805-385-8291 or ricardo.vega@oxnardpd.org.

You can also submit information to the police department online.

Information can be provided anonymously via Ventura County Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

This story may be updated.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Oxnard man injured by gunfire