Oxnard man killed in suspected gang shooting, marking the city's eighth homicide in 2022

A 20-year-old Oxnard man died in a suspected gang shooting early Monday morning, city police reported.

Police said they were contacted shortly before 1 a.m. about the shooting in the 1200 block of West Gonzales Road, just east of the intersection with North Ventura Road.

Police identified the victim as John Paul Carrillo. The man was found suffering from a gunshot wound and given emergency medical aid at the scene but later pronounced dead.

An initial investigation by detectives concluded the shooting was likely gang related, but no arrests had been made as of 11 a.m. Monday.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Detective Justin Songer at 805-385-7680. Information can also be given anonymously by contacting Ventura County Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

The city of Oxnard is offering a reward of $25,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of any suspects related to the homicide.

Carrillo's death marks at least the eighth homicide recorded in Oxnard this year.

Previously, the last homicide reported in the city was on Oct. 22 in the 300 block of Cuesta Del Mar Drive.

Ronald Charles Apodaca Jr., 36, of Oxnard, was found in an alley with a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead. No arrests have been made in the case and the investigation remains ongoing.

At least one other death in Oxnard is under investigation to determine whether it was the result of a homicide. Misael Sanchez, 29, of Port Hueneme, died two weeks after suffering major injuries during an adult soccer match at Oxnard High School on July 10. The Ventura County Medical Examiner's Office is investigating the case and has yet to reach a conclusion on the manner of Sanchez's death.

Jeremy Childs is a general assignment reporter covering courts, crime and breaking news for the Ventura County Star. He can be reached at 805-437-0208, jeremy.childs@vcstar.com, and on Twitter @Jeremy_Childs.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Man killed in suspected gang shooting in Oxnard, California